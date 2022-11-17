Deals
SCOUTED: In Bloom has blossomed for the holidays

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When it comes to the holidays, we’re all looking for the best decor and best gifts to go around. There are just so many places, so many people and what seems like so little time.

In Bloom sits at the corner of Clinton Ave. and Jefferson St. in downtown Huntsville. The shop might get your attention with its colorful window displays and gorgeous flower arrangements.

Dawn Pumpelly, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is showing us around In Bloom and all they have to offer this holiday season. From design inspiration, to ornaments and gifts, there isn’t much you can’t find at In Bloom.

