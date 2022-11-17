Retired Florence K9 dog passes away at age 8

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday a retired Florence Police Department K9 dog passed away.

K9 Hercules joined the force in March 2016 and worked with Officers Gina Butler and Eddie Grissom until his retirement in June 2022. According to officials, K9 Hercules started his career as a Police K9 when he was just two years old.

Through his time with the K9 force, K9 Hercules maintained his membership with the United States Police Canine Association and completed yearly certifications.

In Spring 2022 K9 Hercules retired because he was unable to physically perform the duties of his job due to complications of a medical condition.

He enjoyed his retirement with his handler, Officer Grissom and his family. K9 Hercules passed away at the age of 8.

According to officials K9 Hercules was known for his fun personality and desire to work serving in Florence. During his career, he located and recovered narcotics off the streets.

K9 Hercules and his handler Officer Grissom (FPD)

