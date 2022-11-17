Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building and asked to speak to the political section, then handed over his weapons when he was denied.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.

Building security told them the man had two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday,...
Biden administration to ask high court to take up student debt plan
The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal...
Carter’s fleece pajamas recalled for laceration risk
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast