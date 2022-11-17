Deals
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Pulaski Pike(MGN)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle call Wednesday night.

The accident happened at the Pulaski Pike and University Drive intersection.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the driver remained at the scene.

HEMSI’s Don Webster says the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and the scene is clear.

