Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,

Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -According to officials, the man who crashed a large truck into a building on Thursday afternoon has died.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. The truck driver was in critical condition and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department reported that the driver died at the hospital. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Mother looking for answers after alleged injury at summer camp
Huntsville mom wants accountability from the city after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp
First Solar announcement builds excitement
Mother looking for answers after alleged injury at summer camp
Mother looking for answers after alleged injury at summer camp
U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command: AMCOM 101 meeting
U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command: AMCOM 101 meeting