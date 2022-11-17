Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) -According to officials, the man who crashed a large truck into a building on Thursday afternoon has died.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the large truck crashed into a building on Newby Road. The truck driver was in critical condition and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Sgt. Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department reported that the driver died at the hospital. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

