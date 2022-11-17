Deals
NASA’s LOFTID inflatable heat shield test deemed a success

The Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator, or LOFTID, heat shield was...
The Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator, or LOFTID, heat shield was recovered from the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 10, shortly after it completed its demonstration and splashed down. Credit: United Launch Alliance(PRNewswire)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The first results of NASA’s Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) were released on Thursday and the test was deemed a success by NASA officials involved with the test.

The inflatable heat shield was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on Nov. 10. After launch, the heat shield reentered the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 18,000 miles per hour. The system slowed to less than 80 miles per hour and it landed in the Pacific Ocean safely.

Early indications showed that the demonstration was successful after a team recovered the heat shield in the ocean. According to NASA, “it appears that the aft side of the heat shield – opposite LOFTID’s nose – was well protected from the re-entry environment.” Through this discovery it is suggested that inflatable heat shields, like the one demonstrated, can keep payloads safe during reentry.

The full study of this demonstration are expected to take about a year, according to NASA.

