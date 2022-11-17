Deals
Lauren’s guide to transitional Thanksgiving decor

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When the leaves are still falling and the air is getting cool, it’s the perfect time to fill a cozy space with people you love.

As we transition from fall to winter, Thanksgiving to Christmas, we’re focusing on how to use pieces around the house to really make your home feel warm and welcoming this holiday season.

Lauren Petersen from Travel Patterns is giving us the best inspiration.

From gorgeous, crafted candles to handmade quilts that can be used as tablecloths and ring dishes that can be used for cranberry sauce or gravy, she’s thought of everything.

While you can totally muster up items you already have around the house, you can also visit Travel Patterns in Huntsville to shop handmade pieces from all around the world. Browse online at shoptravelpatterns.com or visit the Travel Patterns store at 201 Oakwood Ave.

