Florence man arrested for soliciting pornographic images from 10-year-old

According to online court documents, Nathan Powell, 29, was arrested after he allegedly used the messaging feature on Instagram to electronically solicit a 10-year-old child.(WECT)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man is facing serious charges after court records show he used Instagram to solicit pornographic images from a 10-year-old girl.

Court records say Nathan Powell, 29, of Florence, was arrested on Nov. 10 for electronic solicitation of a child.

According to online court documents, Powell used the messaging function on Instagram to get, “a video that contained obscene matter containing visual depiction of the child involved in obscene acts.”

That incident happened in October, court records say.

