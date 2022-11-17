Ed Farm launches new learning spaces at Chestnut Grove Elementary

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Ed Farm Spaces launched its latest transformative learning space at Chestnut Grove Elementary School on Wednesday called the Launch Pad at Chestnut Grove.

The new Law Pad will give each student the opportunity to gain future-focused skills, learn with disruptive technologies and inspire creativity. The school and Ed Farm hope the space will empower a learning environment for the students and prepare them for the future.

“The Launch Pad is the heart of our school, and the transformation has created new excitement among students and faculty. The opportunities for our students and teachers to grow are endless, and our school is buzzing with ideas to create and explore,” said Rebekah Higgins, Principal of Chestnut Grove Elementary School. “I am grateful for our school to be chosen by Ed Farm and appreciate the support we have received and will receive. I am looking forward to the partnership and how our school will grow because of it.”

Ed Farm Spaces was created by Ed Farm and is focused on building active, transformative and future-focused learning environments\. The spaces will focus on technology-infused learning with themes of coding, digital creativity, building community and cultivating change.

“The environment students learn in matters. The goal of Ed Farm Spaces is to create an environment that promotes collaboration using new, innovative technology and removes barriers for achievement,” said Waymond Jackson, President of Ed Farm. “Modern technology and industry require modern teaching and learning. These new spaces allow both students and teachers to engage in future-focused learning and to be prepared for the next generation of innovation.”

