Christmas parade schedule continues to grow for north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Towns and cities in north Alabama are finalizing dates for area Christmas parades.

Check out the full list of confirmed dates below:

CITY DATE TIME Tuscumbia Tuesday, Nov. 29 6 p.m. Courtland Thursday, Dec. 1 6 p.m. Russellville Thursday, Dec. 1 6 p.m. Muscle Shoals Thursday, Dec. 1 7 p.m. Rogersville Friday, Dec. 2 7 p.m. Leighton Saturday, Dec. 3 6 p.m. St. Florian Saturday, Dec. 3 6 p.m. Elgin Sunday, Dec. 4 TBA Red Bay Monday, Dec. 5 6 p.m. Sheffield Tuesday, Dec. 6 6 p.m. Vina Tuesday, Dec. 6 6 p.m. Phil Campbell Thursday, Dec. 8 6 p.m. Florence Thursday, Dec. 8 7 p.m. New Market Saturday, Dec. 10 2 p.m. Owens Cross Roads Saturday, Dec. 10 2 p.m. Scottsboro Saturday, Dec. 10 5 p.m. Lexington Sunday, Dec. 11 2 p.m.

If you are a parade organizer or local official, email news@waff.com with the date and time of your parade.

