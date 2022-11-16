Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

‘Lucky to be alive’: Survivors recall the terrifying moment their SUV flipped over a bridge

Four people survived a terrifying wreck and it truly is a miracle.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Nov. 6 an SUV carrying four people flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Road. All of the passengers in the SUV survived the 20 to 30-feet drop.

It has been a little over a week since the scary accident and the survivors say they are lucky to be alive.

The driver, Billie King says she and her family were heading eastbound on Drake Ave. when the car spun several times due to a slick spot formed by the rain. King said after that the car went into oncoming traffic before heading backwards into the guardrail.

Passenger, Melissa King says they were headed to church and a miracle must have happened.

“I look at the car and I think there’s absolutely no other way we could have survived that,” Melissa said.

Billie King agreed with her daughter Melissa and is grateful to be here today.

“By all accounts, I don’t believe any of us should have survived,” Billie said. “Our family could have had four funerals.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber
Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee