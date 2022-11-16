Deals
Madison City Schools to announce initiative to reduce statewide bus driver shortage

School Bus
School Bus(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City School district along with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) will announce a program Wednesday that will aim to ease Alabama’s school bus driver shortage.

According to John Peck with Madison City Schools, the district participated in a pilot program over the last year that helped train several drivers.

On Wednesday, an event will be held at the Madison City Schools Transportation Department where a new statewide program will be announced. The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

The event will include Eric Terrell, the Superintendent of Madison City Schools, newly trained bus drivers and Houston Blackwood, the Workforce Director of the ACCS innovation center. They will all arrive at the announcement in a school bus driven by a recently trained bus driver for Madison City Schools.

