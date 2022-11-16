‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It sounded like a herd of elephants breaking glass upstairs!”

This is how a Florence homeowner described the experience of a deer crashing through a bedroom window on the ground floor of her home on Wednesday.

She and her husband were downstairs when they heard the sound of the glass breaking. Her husband opened the door to the home’s staircase and saw the deer run by at the top of the stairs.

Officers with the Florence Police Department attempted to enter the home upon arrival at the scene, but the homeowner said police were charged by the animal and were forced back outside. The decision was made to euthanize the deer after animal control arrived at the home. A Florence officer fired the shot killing the deer.

An area resident who needed deer meat retrieved the animal from officers at the scene.

The homeowner isn’t sure what caused the deer to enter the home. She says she has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years and has never seen a deer there. She says there is a lot of work being done in the area and speculates that may have disturbed it.

The deer entered the home around 9 a.m. and was inside for about 20 minutes.

The homeowner asked not to be identified in this story.

WARNING: Images below could be considered graphic by some viewers.

Police euthanize a deer after it crashes into a Florence home (WAFF)

Police euthanize a deer after it crashes into a Florence home (WAFF)

GRAPHIC: A look at a Florence home after a deer crashed through a bedroom window

