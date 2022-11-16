How buying a Christmas tree can help change a life this year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you haven’t already, it’s about time to start decking the halls and getting ready for the holidays.

If you plan on buying a real Christmas tree this year, why not change a life while you’re at it? That’s exactly what one non-profit aims to do and a church in Madison is joining the efforts.

New Life Chapel is setting up a Christmas tree lot where you can pick out a tree for you and your family. When you make that purchase, 100% of the proceeds will go towards local and international missions.

Buy a Tree Change a Life sets up at The Camp at MidCity in Huntsville. The first day to get a tree is Tuesday, Nov. 22. The tree lot opens at 4 p.m. and trees are expected to go fast!

