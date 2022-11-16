Fatal crash near Guntersville claims lives of 2 men from Arab

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a crash near Guntersville late Tuesday night.

According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office reported to the scene of a crash on Highway 69 around 11:45 p.m. on November 15. Arturo Clemente, age 29, and David Plunkett, age 44, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two victims were residents of Arab.

Alabama Law Enforcement State Troopers are investigating the crash.

