Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Fatal crash near Guntersville claims lives of 2 men from Arab

(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a crash near Guntersville late Tuesday night.

According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office reported to the scene of a crash on Highway 69 around 11:45 p.m. on November 15. Arturo Clemente, age 29, and David Plunkett, age 44, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two victims were residents of Arab.

Alabama Law Enforcement State Troopers are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber
Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle Colbert Co. crash
Wukmer was arrested and charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography.
Former children’s minister arrested for 215 counts of child porn

Latest News

Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
NASA's new moon rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B Wednesday, Nov....
NASA’s mightiest moon rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
Screening, vaccinations important factors in preventing cervical cancer
Screening, vaccinations important factors in preventing cervical cancer
UAB launches cervical cancer prevention campaign in Alabama
UAB launches cervical cancer prevention campaign in Alabama