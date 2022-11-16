Experience the magic of ‘Tuck Everlasting’ with The Shoals Community Theatre

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What would you do if you had the chance to stay young forever?

That’s the main theme in the popular story, “Tuck Everlasting.” The beloved book was written by Natalie Babbitt in the ‘70s and was eventually adapted into a Disney movie and later a Broadway musical.

Now, The Shoals Community Theatre is bringing the treasured story to north Alabama.

“Tuck Everlasting” is hitting the stage November 18 - 20 at The Shoals Community Theatre in Florence.

The story follows good girl Winnie Foster. Desperate to get out from her family’s tight grip, it doesn’t take long for her to go off on an adventure of her own and find a new friend, Jesse Tuck. Only, the Tuck family has a secret of their own. They drink from a spring that makes them immortal.

As Winnie learns more about herself and the life ahead of her, she’s torn between drinking from the spring and joining a life with the Tucksor making the best of what her future holds.

Macy Ladner is making her directorial debut with a cast of seasoned actors as well as some talented newcomers. The show follows a coming-of-age story with plenty of moments that will make you laugh out loud and even wipe away a tear.

“Tuck Everlasting” is appropriate for all ages but is probably most enjoyed for those who are about 10-year-old and up.

With the temps dropping, a night at the theatre is the perfect way to spend a cold November night.

For more information and tickets, visit theshoalstheatre.org.

