Decatur Mayor admits to violating city short-term rental ordinance

Mayor Tab Bowling said it was an embarrassing situation but he'd 'man up and deal with it'
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur’s mayor is facing backlash after he was caught violating the city’s ban on short-term rentals.

WAFF’s newspaper partner, the Decatur Daily, discovered that Mayor Tab Bowling had been running a short-term rental and had listed it on Airbnb and Vrbo.

Reviews on the listing show that it had been rented out starting in August or September. This was also around the same time the city council began the discussion about relaxing the ban on short-term rentals in the city.

When the Decatur Daily asked Mayor Bowling about his Airbnb, he owned up to it and said he will have to deal with the backlash.

“Obviously, this will end up being embarrassing,” Bowling said. “I may need to stop until this ordinance is resolved. This is probably not going to be met with a lot of favor. I’ll just have to man up and deal with it.”

Click here to read more about the story in the Decatur Daily.

