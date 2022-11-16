Dancing queens get ready for ‘Mania: The ABBA Tribute’

Deals
By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The ‘70s was a time known for change, people were putting microwaves in their kitchens and wearing platform boots to the disco.

Though I wasn’t there, (I was born in the ‘90s) I can say I’ve fallen in love with much of the music from that era.

In 1972, four friends from, Sweden, Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad all came together to form what would later become one of the most iconic groups in music: ABBA.

Fifty years later, fans are still singing along, people are still watching movies about the music and newcomers are discovering the tunes that make them feel like dancing.

On November 18, Mania: The ABBA Tribute show is coming to Mars Music Hall in Huntsville. Dress up in your best disco digs and get ready to dance, jive and have the time of your life.

Performers dress up in dazzling costumes that look just like what the group themselves wore while they sing all of the hits from Waterloo, Mamma Mia, Fernando and much more.

For more information and tickets, visit vonbrauncenter.com.

