Congressman Aderholt sends congratulations to Artemis I team, NASA after successful launch

Congressman Aderholt sends congratulations to Artemis I team, NASA after successful launch
Congressman Aderholt sends congratulations to Artemis I team, NASA after successful launch(NASA)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WAFF) - Congressman Robert Aderholt released a statement expressing his excitement over the successful Artemis I launch early Wednesday morning.

“I am beyond excited for Artemis I to have taken to the sky. This historic moment marks the beginning of a new era of human presence and permanence in space with the United States at the helm,” Aderholt stated. “I am sending my sincerest congratulations to the Artemis team, NASA, and everyone involved, especially our incredible workforce here in Alabama, in making this extraordinary feat possible.”

Congressman Aderholt serves as the Ranking Member on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science that funds NASA through the annual federal budget.

The mission will serve as a test of the capabilities of the Space Launch System and Orion capsule in putting astronauts into lunar orbit.

The spacecraft will return to Earth on Dec. 11.

