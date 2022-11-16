Clearing skies, sunny & cool 40s Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning. We are kicking off the day with mainly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The breeze overnight has stopped any fog from developing and your car windshield should be without frost. Clouds will start to clear out by mid-morning with skies becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon, highs today will stay well below average in the middle to upper 40s. The northwest wind will be breezy at times leaving our wind chill in the 30s for most of the afternoon. Skies stay mostly clear overnight with frost expected, lows will be much colder in the middle 20s by daybreak Thursday. Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with mainly sunny skies and cool afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s.

High pressure will keep the sunshine around for the weekend, but temperatures will remain well below average again in the middle 40s. The week of Thanksgiving should be mainly quiet and a bit warmer with high temperatures in the low to middle 50s. It looks like some rain showers will be possible for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday shopping, this is still several days out and the forecast may change… keep checking back for the latest on your Thanksgiving forecast.

