Blount Co. teenagers killed in wreck, driver attempted to elude police

Three teens were killed in a crash on Hwy. 91 in Cullman County. One other person is in critical condition following the crash.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - According to law enforcement agencies, three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on Nov. 11.

Now five days later, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that the driver was attempting to elude a Hanceville Police officer at the time of the crash.

The Assistant Police Chief with the Hanceville Police Department, Adam Hadder, says that the department was notified of an erratic driver.

He says that an officer believed he had seen the alleged erratic driver and turned around to pursue but before he finished turning around, the car was already out of sight. Hadder says that the officer was never in a “pursuit” of the vehicle.

The officer continued to search for the vehicle and eventually found the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the single-vehicle wreck. They say it happened on Alabama 91 near County Road 549 in Cullman County.

Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
The Cullman County Coroner confirmed that three teenagers were killed in the wreck.

  • Dailan Kameron Jennings, age 16 of Oneonta
  • Cayden Blake Britt, age 15 of Oneonta
  • Evan Magana, age 15 of Snead

Assistant Chief Adam Hadder of the Hanceville Police Department confirmed a fourth person was airlifted from the scene, and at last check, was in critical condition.

Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
The superintendent of Blount County Schools confirmed that two of the three teens killed were students at Susan Moore High School.

Susan Moore High School Principal, Dr. Marsha Mitchell, published the following statement on the school’s Facebook page:

All,

With the heaviest of heart we share the devastating news that three from our community, two are current students, have passed away and another is currently being treated for injuries sustained in an accident. With certainty, this is one of the hardest things we can face in our school and our community. Please continue to pray for the many days, weeks, and months ahead for the families of these students and the entirety of Bulldog Nation.

Dr. Mitchell”

According to a spokesperson for ALEA, the wreck caused a road closure on Alabama 91. At this time, the roadway is open.

Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was flown to a hospital after an early morning wreck on...
This story will be updated once further information is released.

