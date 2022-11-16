All of Us Research: The details on diabetes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - November is National Diabetes Month. There are a lot of questions regarding the disease and how to treat it.

For some, it’s genetic, for others, it’s the environment you’re around.

Regardless, there are ways to learn more about diabetes, take preventative measures and combat the disease.

To learn more, visit joinallofus.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.