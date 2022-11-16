Deals
$1.1 billion First Solar, Inc. facility to open in Lawrence County

The new facility will bring 700 jobs to North Alabama in Lawrence County’s Mallard Fox West...
The new facility will bring 700 jobs to North Alabama in Lawrence County’s Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - First Solar Incorporated plans to invest $1.1 billion in a photovoltaic (PV) solar module manufacturing facility in Lawrence County as announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday.

The new facility will bring 700 jobs to North Alabama in Lawrence County’s Mallard Fox West Industrial Complex. The facility is expected to be commissioned in 2025 and First Solar plans to have an annual capacity of 3.5 gigawatts (GW).

“First Solar is a world-class manufacturer, and its solar modules are poised to play an increasingly important role in U.S. energy self-sufficiency,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to see the company’s growth project headed to Lawrence County because I know it will create good jobs and have a major economic impact on this rural region.”

The facility is expected to advance a push made by First Solar to scale its United States manufacturing base to decarbonize the American economy.

“This facility, along with its sister factories in Ohio, will form part of the industrial foundation that helps ensure this transition is powered by American innovation and ingenuity,” CEO of First Solar, Mark Widmar, said in a statement.

