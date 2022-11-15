Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash, passenger injured

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Vinemont man shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Kenneth Coleman Jr., 43 was fatally injured when his 2005 Infinity G35 left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Coleman Jr.’s passenger, Felicia Cofield, 36 of Hanceville was injured and taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. According to ALEA, Coleman Jr. and Cofield were not using their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The crash happened on Cullman County 565 near Cullman County 564, three miles west of Hanceville, in Cullman County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating.

