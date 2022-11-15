Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber

U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted sex offender from Pennsylvania was shot and killed Monday night at an Ardmore gas station and Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies say a U.S. Marine was behind the gun.

Deputies say the Marine witnessed 53- year old James Henry of Collegeville, PA pointing a gun at the store clerk and demanding money.

Henry was killed by a former United States Marine after he allegedly robbed two gas stations.
Henry was killed by a former United States Marine after he allegedly robbed two gas stations.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are calling this Marine a “Good Samaritan” because he gave Henry several verbal commands to drop his gun. They went on to say Henry did not comply with the marine’s commands and pointed his gun at the marine who then shot the suspect. The Marine was legally armed according to authorities.

First responders gave aid but Henry died from his injuries on the scene.

Hendy is also connected to another robbery that took place on Monday night, this one in Athens. Stolen funds from both robberies have been recovered.

All stolen funds from both robberies were recovered and no innocent victims or bystanders reported any injuries.

No arrests have been made and this is an active investigation. Once is it complete, the findings will be presented to a Limestone COunty Grand Jury.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Father lunges at two men accused of killing daughter during court hearing
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber
Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville