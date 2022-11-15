U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted sex offender from Pennsylvania was shot and killed Monday night at an Ardmore gas station and Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies say a U.S. Marine was behind the gun.

Deputies say the Marine witnessed 53- year old James Henry of Collegeville, PA pointing a gun at the store clerk and demanding money.

Henry was killed by a former United States Marine after he allegedly robbed two gas stations. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are calling this Marine a “Good Samaritan” because he gave Henry several verbal commands to drop his gun. They went on to say Henry did not comply with the marine’s commands and pointed his gun at the marine who then shot the suspect. The Marine was legally armed according to authorities.

First responders gave aid but Henry died from his injuries on the scene.

Hendy is also connected to another robbery that took place on Monday night, this one in Athens. Stolen funds from both robberies have been recovered.

No arrests have been made and this is an active investigation.

No arrests have been made and this is an active investigation. Once is it complete, the findings will be presented to a Limestone COunty Grand Jury.

