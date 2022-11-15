Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

U.S. Marine shoots alleged gas station robber

Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A United States Marine shot and killed a robbery suspect outside the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street in Ardmore on Monday night.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the U.S. Marine witnessed convicted sex offender James Henry, 53 of Collegeville, PA ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint from outside the front door.

Henry was killed by a former United States Marine after he allegedly robbed two gas stations.
Henry was killed by a former United States Marine after he allegedly robbed two gas stations.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

The Marine, who was legally armed with his personal protection weapon, stopped Henry once he exited the store. According to the LCSO, ‘the good samaritan’ gave Henry several verbal commands to drop his gun.

Henry did not comply with the commands and instead began to point his gun at the Marine who then immediately shot the suspect. First responders provided aid to Henry, however, he died from his injuries on the scene.

The Ardmore robbery was not the first of the night for Henry, as he was connected to another robbery in Athens.

All stolen funds from both robberies were recovered and no innocent victims or bystanders reported any injuries.

This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made. Once the investigation is completed the findings will be presented to a Limestone County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

Mayor Battle appoints three new City departments, City Council to approve on Nov. 17
Mayor Battle appoints three new City department heads, City Council to approve on Nov. 17
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash, passenger injured
Vinemont man killed in single-vehicle crash, passenger injured
Brian Matthew Mills
Hartselle man sentenced to nearly 200 years for rape, incest
A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say