Suspect arrested in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly a week after the shooting occurred, an arrest has been made for the shootout that occurred in the parking lot of an Athens Walmart.

On Nov. 14, officers with the Athens Police Department arrested Tywan Jones. He has been charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

The Athens Police Department says that it has active warrants for another subject in connection to the shooting.

Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 8. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people and moved to the parking lot where shots were exchanged. Several cars were hit by gunfire.

