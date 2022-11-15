Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Suspect arrested in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

Suspects identified, arrests to be made in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly a week after the shooting occurred, an arrest has been made for the shootout that occurred in the parking lot of an Athens Walmart.

On Nov. 14, officers with the Athens Police Department arrested Tywan Jones. He has been charged with reckless endangerment, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

The Athens Police Department says that it has active warrants for another subject in connection to the shooting.

Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 8. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people and moved to the parking lot where shots were exchanged. Several cars were hit by gunfire.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. near Eakins Rd.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
Ardmore gas station robbery suspect killed by bystander, death investigation ongoing
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

Latest News

Witness shoots, kills alleged robber in Limestone County
Witness shoots, kills alleged robber in Limestone County
Lauderdale County leaders preparing to expand rural broadband availability
Lauderdale County leaders preparing to expand rural broadband availability
New amendment allows cities, counties to expand broadband opportunities
New amendment allows cities, counties to expand broadband opportunities
High school athlete signing days