Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Retired U.S. Marine shoots alleged gas station robber

Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A retired United States Marine shot and killed a robbery suspect outside the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street in Ardmore on Monday night.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the U.S. Marine witnessed convicted sex offender James Henry, 53 of Collegeville, PA ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint from outside the front door.

Henry was killed by a former United States Marine after he allegedly robbed two gas stations.
Henry was killed by a former United States Marine after he allegedly robbed two gas stations.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

The Marine, who was legally armed with his personal protection weapon, stopped Henry once he exited the store. According to the LCSO, ‘the good samaritan’ gave Henry several verbal commands to drop his gun.

Henry did not comply with the commands and instead began to point his gun at the Marine who then immediately shot the suspect. First responders provided aid to Henry, however, he died from his injuries on the scene.

The Ardmore robbery was not the first of the night for Henry, as he was connected to another robbery in Athens.

All stolen funds from both robberies were recovered and no innocent victims or bystanders reported any injuries.

This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made. Once the investigation is completed the findings will be presented to a Limestone County Grand Jury.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Wukmer was arrested and charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography.
Former children’s minister arrested for 215 counts of child porn
The Senior Director of Communications at the United States Space and Rocket Center discussed...
Artemis I scheduled to launch just after midnight
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle Colbert Co. crash