Retired U.S. Marine shoots alleged gas station robber

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A retired United States Marine shot and killed a robbery suspect outside the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street in Ardmore on Monday night.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), the U.S. Marine witnessed convicted sex offender James Henry, 53 of Collegeville, PA ordering the clerk to give him money at gunpoint from outside the front door.

Henry was killed by a former United States Marine after he allegedly robbed two gas stations. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

The Marine, who was legally armed with his personal protection weapon, stopped Henry once he exited the store. According to the LCSO, ‘the good samaritan’ gave Henry several verbal commands to drop his gun.

Henry did not comply with the commands and instead began to point his gun at the Marine who then immediately shot the suspect. First responders provided aid to Henry, however, he died from his injuries on the scene.

The Ardmore robbery was not the first of the night for Henry, as he was connected to another robbery in Athens.

All stolen funds from both robberies were recovered and no innocent victims or bystanders reported any injuries.

This is an active investigation and no arrests have been made. Once the investigation is completed the findings will be presented to a Limestone County Grand Jury.

