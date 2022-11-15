Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two separate car accidents in the area of Memorial Parkway and Airport Road have slowed down traffic.

Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department says one of the two-vehicle accidents occurred in the northbound lanes while the other two-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound lanes. One of the accidents involved a police officer.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. At this moment it is unknown if it was the officer being transported.

ALGO Traffic is advising motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.

