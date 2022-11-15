Deals
Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy.(WECT)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two separate car accidents in the area of Memorial Parkway and Airport Road have slowed down traffic.

Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department says one of the two-vehicle accidents occurred in the northbound lanes while the other two-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound lanes. One of the accidents involved a police officer.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. At this moment it is unknown if it was the officer being transported.

ALGO Traffic is advising motorists to use caution when traveling through the area.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

