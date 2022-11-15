One dead in single-vehicle Colbert Co. crash

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Colbert County claimed the life of a 20-year-old Leighton woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Destiny Greenwood was critically injured on Nov. 10 when she drove off the road, and then struck a ditch and a utility pole.

ALEA says that Greenwood was not using her seat belt at the time of the crash. She was then airlifted to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died on Monday, Nov. 14.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Nov. 10 on County Line Rd. about 15 miles south of Leighton in Colbert County.

At this time, troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

