Local athletes sign letters of intent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s nothing like the dream of a High School student-athlete accepting a scholarship offer. North Alabama continues the tradition of area standouts signing letters of intent to continue their respective playing careers.

Huntsville High School Swimmer Madelyn Yates signed her letter of intent to South Carolina. Madelyn surrounded by teammates, friends and family on the big day.

“I picked the gamecocks because it felt like home when I went there,” Yates said. “The Coaching staff is great, it’s a great school, it has my major and everything I want there. it has a great honors college, It’s just a great school overall.”

Anna Bradford, Evan Hill and Maddox Hamm all signed letters of intent at Scottsboro High School in Track and Field.

Bradford will attend North Alabama, Hill will compete at Auburn and Maddox Hamm will continue his career at Virginia Tech.

Anna and Evan will join the Cross County teams, while Maddox Hamm, one of the best Pole Vaulters in the country will compete for the Hokies.

“When I went there, it felt like home,” Bradford said. “The environment, and it reminded me of Scottsboro and how the team is so close.”

“There’s already four Scottsboro athletes on the distance team at track,” Hill said “So I think it’s gonna be easy for me to fit in. I like the other guys I met so far.”

“I think it will be ok because it’s a college town,” Hamm said. “90 percent of the population is associated with the College. So I think it will be OK, but it will be different.”

Athens High School golfer Nolen Wolfe signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Samford.

“I’m just excited and ready to et down there,” Wolfe said. “It’s a great fit for me, just the guys around there and the atmosphere it provides. I see myself fitting in and I’m just excited for it.”

