Law enforcement agencies connect robberies at Athens, Ardmore gas stations

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department responded to a robbery at the Circle K gas station on U.S. 31 on Monday night.

Local law enforcement received a description of the offender and the car and started to patrol the service stations in the area.

Once more information was released about the robbery, it was discovered that the robbery suspect was involved in another robbery in Ardmore.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.