Go backstage at Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Take a look backstage at the new Orion Amphitheater with Payton and the Hospitality Manager at the Orion Amphitheater, Alex Hendrix.

Backstage has a vintage look inspired by the era that made north Alabama a staple in the music industry. There are also NASA and space-related things which is a nod to Huntsville’s history.

Hendrix also mentions how the swampers and the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio played a role in the design backstage.

Although the Orion Amphitheater is still relatively new, big names like Stevie Nicks, Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley have all already played at the venue.

The Orion Amphitheater also features a private outdoor private balcony for the artists. The balcony features a view out to a full open backstage grass area.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.