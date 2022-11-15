Former U.S. Marine shoots alleged gas station robber

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former United States Marine shot and killed a man who was leaving an Ardmore gas station after robbing Monday night.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Henry, 53, was shot and killed by what deputies are calling a good samaritan after witnessing Henry rob the gas station.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that after he left the store, the former marine who was legally armed told Henry multiple times to drop his gun, but Henry did not comply. Henry instead began to point his gun at the former marine who immediately shot Henry.

First responders attempted to aid Henry but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that it was assisting the Ardmore Police Department because it was searching for a suspect in an Athens store robbery from earlier that night.

While investigating the incident, law enforcement discovered all stolen funds from both robberies.

Henry was from Collegeville, Pennsylvania and is a convicted sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.