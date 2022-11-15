Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Former U.S. Marine shoots alleged gas station robber

Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former United States Marine shot and killed a man who was leaving an Ardmore gas station after robbing Monday night.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, James Henry, 53, was shot and killed by what deputies are calling a good samaritan after witnessing Henry rob the gas station.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that after he left the store, the former marine who was legally armed told Henry multiple times to drop his gun, but Henry did not comply. Henry instead began to point his gun at the former marine who immediately shot Henry.

First responders attempted to aid Henry but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that it was assisting the Ardmore Police Department because it was searching for a suspect in an Athens store robbery from earlier that night.

While investigating the incident, law enforcement discovered all stolen funds from both robberies.

Henry was from Collegeville, Pennsylvania and is a convicted sex offender.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

Latest News

The Senior Director of Communications at the United States Space and Rocket Center discussed...
Artemis I scheduled to launch just after midnight Tuesday
Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard
Alabama Department of Corrections
Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility
The Para-cycling Road World Cup will be coming to Huntsville in 2023.
Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville