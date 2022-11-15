Deals
Former children’s minister arrested for 215 counts of child porn

Wukmer was arrested and charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A former children’s minister in the state of Ohio was arrested in DeKalb County Monday after a tip lead to the discovery of child pornography.

According to a press release from the Rainsville Police Department, Steve Robert Wukmer, 66, was arrested Monday after an investigation uncovered child pornography.

The Rainsville Police Department says that Wukmer was arrested at his place of employment in Fort Payne and was charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography.

Through their investigation, the Rainsville Police Department learned that Wukmer had been a children’s minister in Ohio before moving to Alabama. The Rainsville Police Department says that it is unaware of any similar misconduct while he was in the state of Ohio.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office aided in the investigation by performing the forensic downloading of the devices gathered during the execution of a search warrant.

At this time, Wukmer is being held in the DeKalb County Jail where he is awaiting a bond to be set.

