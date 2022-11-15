Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Firefighters find Bible with minor damage just feet away from fire’s origin

The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby...
The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.(City of Logan Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W. Va. (Gray News) – A Bible was left nearly untouched by a fire at a building in West Virginia.

The City of Logan Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire Monday night that had spread to a neighboring dwelling close by.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.
Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started.(City of Logan Fire Department)

The fire department said crews were able to extinguish the fire. The first building had extensive fire damage and the second building had minimal damage.

Firefighters found a Bible just 3 feet from the spot where the fire had started. The fire department shared images on Facebook of the book, showing minimal damage, while nearby items had been destroyed.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
Retired U.S. Marine shoots alleged gas station robber
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
‘I feel gutted’: Victims of parade crash speak at sentencing
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at the courtroom...
Trump Org.’s longtime CFO testifies at company’s fraud trial
A legal clinic helped an 89-year-old veteran clear his name and have his veteran status and...
Korean War veteran’s military honors restored after 70 years
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around 6 weeks
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus