Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night.

The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road.

Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

At this time it is unknown if the driver remained at the scene or not.

