Father of slain nurse rushes murder suspects in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The father of a nurse shot and killed while driving to work in 2020 had to be held back in court Tuesday after rushing toward his daughter’s alleged murderers.

Shortly after suspects Devaunte Hill and James Cowan entered a Davidson County courtroom Tuesday, Caitlyn Kaufman’s father, Rick, lunged toward them, forcing security to hold him back. Kaufman was shot and killed on Dec. 3, 2020 after prosecutors say at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV as she was driving along Interstate 440 in Nashville.

Devaunte Hill (left) as he was arrested in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right). (Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter)

One of the bullets hit her shoulder and killed her, according to police. Hill and Cowan were charged with her murder and are currently awaiting a trial that is set to start Jan. 23.

Kaufman’s father rushed toward the suspects Tuesday morning but was quickly met by security, who wrapped him up in a bear hug and escorted him out of the courtroom. The slain nurse’s father quickly gave up, but it made for an emotional moment in the courtroom. Both Kaufman and the suspects’ families attended the hearing.

The Kaufman family is from Pennsylvania, but Caitlyn moved to Nashville after becoming a nurse. Hill and Cowan are facing life in prison.

