Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Father of slain nurse rushes murder suspects in court


Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on...
Rick Kaufman is held back by security after rushing toward his daughter's alleged murders on Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The father of a nurse shot and killed while driving to work in 2020 had to be held back in court Tuesday after rushing toward his daughter’s alleged murderers.

Shortly after suspects Devaunte Hill and James Cowan entered a Davidson County courtroom Tuesday, Caitlyn Kaufman’s father, Rick, lunged toward them, forcing security to hold him back. Kaufman was shot and killed on Dec. 3, 2020 after prosecutors say at least six gunshots were fired into her SUV as she was driving along Interstate 440 in Nashville.

Devaunte Hill (left) as he was arrested in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right).
Devaunte Hill (left) as he was arrested in the death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman (right).(Metro Nashville Police Department/Twitter)

One of the bullets hit her shoulder and killed her, according to police. Hill and Cowan were charged with her murder and are currently awaiting a trial that is set to start Jan. 23.

Kaufman’s father rushed toward the suspects Tuesday morning but was quickly met by security, who wrapped him up in a bear hug and escorted him out of the courtroom. The slain nurse’s father quickly gave up, but it made for an emotional moment in the courtroom. Both Kaufman and the suspects’ families attended the hearing.

The Kaufman family is from Pennsylvania, but Caitlyn moved to Nashville after becoming a nurse. Hill and Cowan are facing life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
Former U.S. Marine shoots alleged gas station robber
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

A plane carrying more than 50 rescue dogs crash landed on a Wisconsin golf course.
Plane with over 50 dogs crash-lands on golf course, officials say
Wukmer was arrested and charged with 215 counts of possession of child pornography.
Former children’s minister arrested for 215 counts of child porn
The Senior Director of Communications at the United States Space and Rocket Center discussed...
Artemis I scheduled to launch just after midnight
Generic graphic.
One dead in single-vehicle Colbert Co. crash
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
Former U.S. Marine shoots alleged gas station robber