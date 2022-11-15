Deals
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station

Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a death investigation in Ardmore.

The incident took place at the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street.

In a Facebook post made by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting the Ardmore Police Department in the open death investigation.

There is no further threat to the public and motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

A WAFF 48 crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

