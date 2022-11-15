Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a death investigation in Ardmore.

The incident took place at the Shell Quik Mart on Main Street.

In a Facebook post made by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, they are assisting the Ardmore Police Department in the open death investigation.

There is no further threat to the public and motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

A WAFF 48 crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.