Cullman Police on the search of a robbery suspect

The robbery took place at Factory Connection, 1621 Town Square SW
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection.

According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask.

According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask.(CPD)

Officers say the subject was armed but believe the incident to be isolated. The suspect is not believed to be any danger to the community.

If anyone has information about the incident contact the Cullman Police Department’s Investigation Division.

