Cullman Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Cullman man on Monday afternoon.

James Caudle, 72 was critically injured when his 2020 Honda Accord left the roadway and hit a tree. He succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to the UAB Hospital by helicopter.

According to ALEA, the crash happened on Cullman County 437 near Hathcock Road, one mile west of the Cullman County limits, in Cullman County.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.

