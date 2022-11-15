Colder Trend Continues Into the Weekend

After quite a soggy first half of the day, we’ve completely dried out this afternoon and we’ll be staying dry through the rest of your Tuesday. We will remain cold though as colder air continues to push in the region behind the system that brought us rain earlier on. Temperatures are currently sitting in the upper 40s to low 50s, and we’re still dealing with a good bit of cloud cover. Clouds will start clearing as we head into the evening hours and this will allow for temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be ranging in the low to mid 30s with some communities hitting the freezing mark through Wednesday morning.

It’ll be a cold start to your Wednesday, so make sure you are dressing in layers before you head out the door. A few clouds will be sticking with us throughout the morning, but we’ll gradually clear with some peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, afternoon highs will only warm in the mid to upper 40s, and with some breezier conditions it will feel colder at times. Expect below freezing temperatures into the evening with overnight lows dipping into the mid and upper 20s.

More sunshine with colder temperatures will be on the way throughout the rest of your work week and into the weekend. Expect highs to stay in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. We should reach the low to mid 50s again by next Tuesday and models are hinting at rain returning by Thanksgiving Day, so stay tuned for the latest updates!

