Cold rain showers through the afternoon

WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Scattered rain showers will continue to move across the Tennessee Valley for the morning hours resulting in a pretty messy commute for most of you, expect some ponding and puddles on the roads. 

Morning temperatures are cool in the 40s with overcast skies and areas of patchy fog.  The low cloud ceilings and rain showers will continue through lunchtime before becoming more scattered in nature through the early afternoon.  Highs today will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s with the wind becoming northwesterly into the afternoon.  Rain showers will depart to the east through the evening and the cloud cover will start to move out, temperatures will fall fast overnight and Wednesday morning lows will be in the low to middle 30s.  Depending on how fast we clear out, a few communities may hit the freezing mark and some patchy icy spots may be possible for the morning commute. 

Wednesday will be a sunny day as high pressure slides over the Southeast, highs will be roughly 20 degrees below average in the middle 40s.  More sunshine and cooler temps are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.  The weekend will be dry, but highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.  The week of Thanksgiving should be mainly quiet and a bit warmer with high temperatures in the low to middle 50s.  It looks like some rain showers will be possible for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday shopping.

