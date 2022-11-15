Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Athens City Council authorizes over $2.5 million to go towards road paving projects

Athens City Council authorizes over $2.5 million to go towards road paving projects
Athens City Council authorizes over $2.5 million to go towards road paving projects(City of Athens)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - During the Athens City Council meeting on Monday, city council members authorized a $2, 587,640 paving task project.

The roads that will be getting makeovers are separated by districts and are as follows:

District 1

  • Holland & East (select streets from the last paving cycle that were unfinished)
  • Linton Rd.
  • Oakdale
  • Frazier St.

District 2

  • South Madison St.
  • 6th Street
  • Piney Creek Dr.
  • Founders Circle
  • Summit Lakes (portion of neighborhood)

District 3

  • Allyn Street
  • Plato Jones (Hines St. to Lucas St.)
  • Levert (HWY 72 to 3rd St.)
  • Strain Rd. West
  • Strain Rd. East
  • Luke St.

District 4

  • Kings Dr.
  • W Hobbs St.
  • West Gate Subdivision
  • Campbell Subdivision
  • Lucas Ferry

District 5

  • Pryor St. West (Jefferson St. to Hine St.)
  • N Madison
  • Houston
  • 3rd Ave.
  • Alice/Springer/Newton
  • Green St. West
  • South St.
  • Lee St.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
One person was killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. near Eakins Rd.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
Christopher Ricky Gibbs
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022
Alabama releases failing schools list for 2022

Latest News

Jimmy Spencer
Man sentenced to death for 2018 Guntersville murders
Cullman Police on the search of a robbery suspect
Cullman Police on the search of a robbery suspect
Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy.
Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy.
One person was killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. near Eakins Rd.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee