Athens City Council authorizes over $2.5 million to go towards road paving projects
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - During the Athens City Council meeting on Monday, city council members authorized a $2, 587,640 paving task project.
The roads that will be getting makeovers are separated by districts and are as follows:
District 1
- Holland & East (select streets from the last paving cycle that were unfinished)
- Linton Rd.
- Oakdale
- Frazier St.
District 2
- South Madison St.
- 6th Street
- Piney Creek Dr.
- Founders Circle
- Summit Lakes (portion of neighborhood)
District 3
- Allyn Street
- Plato Jones (Hines St. to Lucas St.)
- Levert (HWY 72 to 3rd St.)
- Strain Rd. West
- Strain Rd. East
- Luke St.
District 4
- Kings Dr.
- W Hobbs St.
- West Gate Subdivision
- Campbell Subdivision
- Lucas Ferry
District 5
- Pryor St. West (Jefferson St. to Hine St.)
- N Madison
- Houston
- 3rd Ave.
- Alice/Springer/Newton
- Green St. West
- South St.
- Lee St.
