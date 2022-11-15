Athens City Council authorizes over $2.5 million to go towards road paving projects

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - During the Athens City Council meeting on Monday, city council members authorized a $2, 587,640 paving task project.

The roads that will be getting makeovers are separated by districts and are as follows:

District 1

Holland & East (select streets from the last paving cycle that were unfinished)

Linton Rd.

Oakdale

Frazier St.

District 2

South Madison St.

6th Street

Piney Creek Dr.

Founders Circle

Summit Lakes (portion of neighborhood)

District 3

Allyn Street

Plato Jones (Hines St. to Lucas St.)

Levert (HWY 72 to 3rd St.)

Strain Rd. West

Strain Rd. East

Luke St.

District 4

Kings Dr.

W Hobbs St.

West Gate Subdivision

Campbell Subdivision

Lucas Ferry

District 5

Pryor St. West (Jefferson St. to Hine St.)

N Madison

Houston

3rd Ave.

Alice/Springer/Newton

Green St. West

South St.

Lee St.

