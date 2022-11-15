Artemis I scheduled to launch just after midnight Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Senior Director of Communications at the United States Space and Rocket Center discussed the Artemis I launch and the launch party that will be held Tuesday night.

Just after midnight Tuesday, the launch window for the Artemis I will open. That window will stay open for two hours and officials with NASA anticipate the launch to occur during that time.

The Senior Director of Communications at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, Pat Ammons, says that the rocket was built in Huntsville and it will be the first time we have gone to the moon in over 50 years.

The Space and Rocket Center will be hosting a launch party with doors opening at 10 p.m. Ammons says that nearly 1,300 people have already signed up for the free tickets to get in.

NASA will also make the launch party part of its live stream. Throughout NASA’s live stream of the launch, it will show a live view of the party twice.

Prior to Tuesday, the Artemis I launch has been delayed four times with two of the delays coming due to technical issues and the other two being a result of unfavorable weather in the area.

If the launch does not occur during the window starting just after midnight, the next window will open on Saturday, Nov. 19.

