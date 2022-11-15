Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

Alabama AG announces 3-count capital murder indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed for death of Aniah Blanchard

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Office:

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard.  Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Attorney General Marshall’s office presented evidence to a Macon County grand jury on November 4, 2022, resulting in Yazeed’s indictment on three counts of capital murder on November 14, 2022.

Specifically, the indictment charges Yazeed with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, one count of capital murder during robbery in the first degree, and one count of capital murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

The indictment charges Yazeed did intentionally cause the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during the course of abducting her and robbing her of a vehicle and cell phone. The indictment also charges Yazeed intentionally caused Blanchard’s death while she was inside her vehicle, a 2017 Honda CR-V.

If convicted, Yazeed faces the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for each of the three charges of capital murder.

No other information about the investigation or about Yazeed’s alleged crimes other than that stated in the indictment may be released at this time.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division. Attorney General Marshall thanked local and state law enforcement agencies, especially the Auburn Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Lee and Macon County Sheriff’s Offices for their expert work in investigating this case, as well as the Lee and Macon County District Attorneys’ Offices.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masterski died in a car crash on Moores Mill Rd. Monday.
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
Ardmore gas station robbery suspect killed by bystander, death investigation ongoing
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck died from their injuries
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

Latest News

The Senior Director of Communications at the United States Space and Rocket Center discussed...
Artemis I scheduled to launch just after midnight Tuesday
Alabama Department of Corrections
Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility
The Para-cycling Road World Cup will be coming to Huntsville in 2023.
Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville
New amendment allows cities, counties to expand broadband opportunities
Amendment allows millions to funnel into Lauderdale Co. internet expansion project