Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified

Don Webster with HEMSI confirms that one person was killed in a crash on Moores Mill Road Monday.
By Nick Kremer and Sean Dowling
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified.

According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville.

Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided head-on with the 2014 Hino truck driven by Robert Jackson of Harvest. Masterski was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ethan Fitzgerald with the Moores Mill Fire and Rescue says accidents on this road are common.

“We are seeing a lot of accidents on Moores Mill and our side roads,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got really sharp roads that go like this, we’ve got really bad roundabouts and they’re building houses right off of them. We’re seeing a lot of people lose their lives on Moores Mill and that’s just unacceptable.”

Fitzgerald also said this loss will have ripple effects throughout the small community.

“This is obviously a really rough day for the Moores Mill community. We’re pretty tight up here. We’re unincorporated,” Fitzgerald said. “Any death is tough, but this one is gonna be really hard for a lot of people. And we’re seeing a lot of people lose their lives on Moores Mill, and that’s just unacceptable.”

