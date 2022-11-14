Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee

MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified.

According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville.

Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided head-on with the 2014 Hino truck driven by Robert Jackson of Harvest. Masterski was pronounced dead on the scene.

Ethan Fitzgerald with the Moores Mill Fire and Rescue says accidents on this road are common.

“We are seeing a lot of accidents on Moores Mill and our side roads,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got really sharp roads that go like this, we’ve got really bad roundabouts and they’re building houses right off of them. We’re seeing a lot of people lose their lives on Moores Mill and that’s just unacceptable.”

Fitzgerald also said this loss will have ripple effects throughout the small community.

“This is obviously a really rough day for the Moores Mill community. We’re pretty tight up here. We’re unincorporated,” Fitzgerald said. “Any death is tough, but this one is gonna be really hard for a lot of people. And we’re seeing a lot of people lose their lives on Moores Mill, and that’s just unacceptable.”

According to Madison County Schools System, Masterski was a social worker for Hazel Green Family Schools. The system released the following statement about the loss.

“Our hearts are saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Kristin Masterski, a Madison County School System Social Worker serving the Hazel Green family of schools. Mrs. Masterski was an outstanding employee who selflessly helped others when given the opportunity. She gave her heart to her students and families and will be truly missed by many. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. They are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.