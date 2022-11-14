Deals
Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) reacts to a foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)(Jess Rapfogel | AP)
By NOAH TRISTER
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis.

Washington did that without Bradley Beal. He is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols.

Memphis was missing key players as well. Ja Morant was out because of left ankle soreness and Desmond Bane was unavailable because of right toe soreness.

Dillon Brooks scored 19 points for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

