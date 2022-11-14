Deals
Very chilly morning but a mild afternoon, rain Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Good Monday morning.  We are starting off this work and school week with fair skies and very chilly morning temperatures.  

A light north breeze overnight has prevented any fog from developing, but will also keep our wind chill values in the teens and 20s heading out the door.  Despite some morning cloud cover, skies will clear through the morning and the wind will shift to the southeast.  Highs today will be in the middle to upper 50s, this will be the warmest day of the week! 

Clouds will move in quickly overnight and will keep our morning temperatures a bit warmer in the lower 40s.  Scattered, light to moderate rain showers will move in from the southwest for early Tuesday morning.  Rain showers will be off and on in nature for your Tuesday, this will be a fairly cold rain as temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s for most of the day.  Showers will wrap up late in the day Tuesday with partly cloudy skies staying with us into Wednesday morning, lows will be in the low to middle 30s. 

High pressure will slide in and take control for the rest of the work week, skies will be mainly sunny for Wednesday through Thursday with highs staying well below average in the middle to upper 40s.  There is no significant warmup as we head into next weekend, expect more sunshine and temps to be around 50 degrees for Saturday and Sunday.

